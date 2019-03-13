American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.91%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

