American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4,039.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,240,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

