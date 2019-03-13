Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Receives $46.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $289,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,451,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $783,124 in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $55.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

