Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Raised by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,673.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Raised by American Money Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/amazon-com-inc-amzn-stake-raised-by-american-money-management-llc.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.