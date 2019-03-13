Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total value of $5,973,139.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,079,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,062 shares of company stock worth $37,896,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,193.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $817.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

