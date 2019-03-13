Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ARLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.