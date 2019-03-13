Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Barclays started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stephens set a $227.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1,084.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 15,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,469,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $250.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

