Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Holdings Increased by Oakcliff Capital Partners LP

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 10.2% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens set a $227.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.58.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

