Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alleghany by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Y opened at $615.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.76. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $666.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

