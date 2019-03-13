ALAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $188.00 (ALX)

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ALAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Crex24 and CoinBene. ALAX has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $188.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALAX has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00092680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About ALAX

ALAX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,909,380 tokens. The official website for ALAX is alax.io . The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Crex24 and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

