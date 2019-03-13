AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Receives $60.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,438. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $55,352.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 18,800 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,888,429. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

