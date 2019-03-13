Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $672,062.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,061. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,426.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,253,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 4,085,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,218,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,351,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,610,000 after buying an additional 1,616,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,395,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

