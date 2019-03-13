Airbus SE (EADSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on EADSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus makes up approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719. Airbus has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $136.19.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

