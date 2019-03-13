Airbus SE (EADSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on EADSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus makes up approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
