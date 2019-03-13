Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 323,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

