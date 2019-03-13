Aggreko plc (AGK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.50 ($10.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on AGK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aggreko from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aggreko to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 726.80 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a one year high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.