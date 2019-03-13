AGEAS/S (AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AGEAS/S has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). AGEAS/S had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

