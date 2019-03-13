AeroVironment (AVAV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,505,097.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,714,621.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,138 shares of company stock worth $7,246,903. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.