Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie reported mixed results for the fourth quarter. Though earnings missed estimates, Rhopressa sales comfortably beat estimates and doubled sequentially. The solid uptake in prescription volumes should propel Rhopressa sales further, as glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the global ophthalmic market, even though competition is stiff from the likes of Vyzulta, among others. Aerie is also evaluating Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. The PDUFA goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the Rocklatan NDA is set for Mar 14, 2019. A tentative approval of Rocklatan will further boost prospects of the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 8th. FIX assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a reduce rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

