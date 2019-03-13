Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 280.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 842,454 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 176,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

