Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $839,258.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

