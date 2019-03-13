Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,056,000 after buying an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 557,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,119,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,882,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,870,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,622,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $980.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.90. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.82, for a total value of $204,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total transaction of $100,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,387,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,167. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,231.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/advisor-group-inc-has-1-38-million-stake-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.