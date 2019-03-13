Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,267 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $152,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 203,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

