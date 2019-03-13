adidas (ADS) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €222.86 ($259.14).

ADS traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €204.80 ($238.14). 1,922,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

