Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

