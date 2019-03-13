Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,782. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-shares-sold-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.