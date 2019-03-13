Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,792,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 803,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.