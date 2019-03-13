ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 18005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 54.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 166.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $440,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 92.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 162,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

