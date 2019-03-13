Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Accenture by 10,215.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accenture by 115,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Accenture from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.84.

Shares of ACN opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

