Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,934.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 34,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $555,592.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 263,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,002 shares of company stock worth $1,734,873. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 101.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/acadian-asset-management-llc-sells-1005-shares-of-black-stone-minerals-lp-bsm.html.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.