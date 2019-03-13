Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,835 First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation Inc has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $643.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/acadian-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-9835-first-foundation-inc-ffwm.html.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.