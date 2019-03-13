ABCAM PLC/ADR (ABCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ABCAM PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Several analysts have commented on ABCZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

