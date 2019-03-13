Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is Alley Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.8% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Stratton purchased 3,455 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,558 shares in the company, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,481 shares of company stock worth $13,358,927 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

