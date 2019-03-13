9,048 Shares in Avnet (AVT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Avnet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Avnet stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

