888 Holdings Public’s (888) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

888 Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from 888 Holdings Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

