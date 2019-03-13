85,000 Shares in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,066,000.

BATS:FLHY opened at $25.35 on Wednesday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

