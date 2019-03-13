85,000 Shares in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.
Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,066,000.
BATS:FLHY opened at $25.35 on Wednesday.
