750,000 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Purchased by MFN Partners Management LP

MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,393,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 7.5% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MFN Partners Management LP owned 0.29% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

