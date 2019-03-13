68,664 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCE opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

