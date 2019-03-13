5,918 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,881,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,827,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,146,000 after purchasing an additional 338,993 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,965,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,694,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,409,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.
National Retail Properties Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
