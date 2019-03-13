5,918 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,881,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,827,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,146,000 after purchasing an additional 338,993 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,965,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,694,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,409,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $662,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,431 shares of company stock worth $4,678,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “5,918 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/5918-shares-in-national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-acquired-by-magnus-financial-group-llc.html.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.