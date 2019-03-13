5,725 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,797,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,590,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,392,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

