519 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 213.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,223,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,068,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,668,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,658,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,801 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.