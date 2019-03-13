5,187 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,807,000 after acquiring an additional 496,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,807,000 after acquiring an additional 496,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 950,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,088 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $327,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $7,660,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.05.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

