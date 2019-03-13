41,350 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

