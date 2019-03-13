38,573 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 46.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 63.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 544,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,494,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 464,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,654 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $186,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $240,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,030. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

