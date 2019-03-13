30,000 Shares in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP W Virginia Walker sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $122,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $251,127.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

