$290,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce sales of $290,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $400,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640,000.00 to $1.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,582.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 362,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 333,842 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,019 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

