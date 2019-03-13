$29.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $29.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.55 billion to $30.06 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $26.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $123.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.88 billion to $124.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.07 billion to $139.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

MSFT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. 35,314,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,578,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

