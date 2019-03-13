2,665 Shares in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 536.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 268,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 226,504 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $171,549.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $43,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

