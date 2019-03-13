$251.95 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $251.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the lowest is $244.30 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $227.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura set a $72.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

