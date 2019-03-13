2,303 Shares in Fabrinet (FN) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,826,000 after acquiring an additional 215,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

FN opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Fabrinet has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $59.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.08%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $854,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $1,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,054 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

