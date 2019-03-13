2,210 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (DG) Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after acquiring an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.97.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,210 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (DG) Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/2210-shares-in-dollar-general-corp-dg-purchased-by-erts-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.